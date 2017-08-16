If you are a new member, or are interested in learning more about what OLLI has to offer, this is your chance! Learn about OLLI’s many programs and activities, meet board members and staff. You will also find out about our wide variety of course topics, committees and volunteer opportunities. Bring your catalog if you already have one; we will go over classes and procedures using this publication. This class is open to both current members and those who are interested in signing up. Refreshments will be served.



· Wednesday, August 16, 2017



· 2:00-3:30pm or 5:30-7:00pm



· Fee: FREE



· Location: Museum of Texas Tech University



· Instructor: Shelby Crews and Terri Navrkal







If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

8/2/2017



Matthew Coffern



matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 8/16/2017



Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4th St.



