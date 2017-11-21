Join us as we explore the galleries of the Museum of Texas Tech University with its Executive Director; and see how the Museum is repositioning itself to be a primary point of engagement between the rich creative resources of a large research-intensive university and the many people that visit the museum.



Thursday, September 21, 2017

2:00-3:30pm

Fee: $15

Location: Museum of Texas Tech University

Instructor: Gary Morgan, Ph.D.





If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

9/7/2017



Matthew Coffern



matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 11/21/2017



Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4th St.



