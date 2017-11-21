TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
OLLI Presents “Planet 9 or the Heart of the Sun?” September 21 at 2:00pm

Join us as we explore the galleries of the Museum of Texas Tech University with its Executive Director; and see how the Museum is repositioning itself to be a primary point of engagement between the rich creative resources of a large research-intensive university and the many people that visit the museum.

Thursday, September 21, 2017
2:00-3:30pm
Fee: $15
Location: Museum of Texas Tech University
Instructor: Gary Morgan, Ph.D.


If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

Posted:
9/7/2017

Originator:
Matthew Coffern

Email:
matthew.coffern@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Date: 11/21/2017

Location:
Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4th St.

Categories