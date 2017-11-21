Join us as we explore the galleries of the Museum of Texas Tech University with its Executive Director; and see how the Museum is repositioning itself to be a primary point of engagement between the rich creative resources of a large research-intensive university and the many people that visit the museum.
Thursday, September 21, 2017
2:00-3:30pm
Fee: $15
Location: Museum of Texas Tech University
Instructor: Gary Morgan, Ph.D.
If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.