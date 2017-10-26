Commander Gary Albus will provide an overview of the functions of the Texas Department of Public Safety and will provide students an opportunity to hear about the many missions of law enforcement personnel; including the Texas Rangers, Texas Highway Patrol, Criminal Investigations, and other divisions such as Driver License. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and speak with Commander Albus at the end of the class.



· Thursday, October 26, 2017



· 5:30-7:00pm



· Fee: $15 or $40



· Location: Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4th St.



· Instructor: Gary Albus, DPS Regional Commander







If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 10/26/2017



Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4th St.



