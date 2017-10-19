Sheriff Kelly Rowe will provide OLLI members an inside look of the functions of the sheriff’s department and its role in the protection of the 901 square miles of Lubbock County. Sheriff Rowe will not only talk about managing the jurisdiction of Lubbock County, but will also include an overview and update on the Lubbock Country Detention Center and how the agency also provides assistance to other municipalities. These include Shallowater, Abernathy, New Deal, Idalou, Buffalo Springs/Ransom Canyon, Slaton and Wolforth, as well as numerous independent School Districts.



· Thursday, October 19, 2017



· 2:00-3:30pm



· Fee: $15 or $40



· Location: Lubbock County Sheriff’s Academy



· Instructor: Kelly S. Rowe, Sheriff







If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

10/5/2017



Matthew Coffern



matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 10/19/2017



Lubbock County Sheriff's Academy at 712 Broadway Ave.



