Originally built in 1926, this old building on the square in downtown Levelland, Texas has been transformed into the Trilogy Cellars’ tasting room. Trilogy Cellars is the joining of three families committed to growing premium Texas wine grapes for some of the finest wines in Texas. Though all are located within Hockley County, the high desert elevation and sandy terroir at each family vineyard is different; these subtle differences provide unique characteristics with each wine produced.



Join OLLI members as we learn about this hidden gem on the South Plains and their award winning wines!



· Wednesday, November 8, 2017



· 5:30-9:00pm



· Fee: $50



· Location: Trilogy Cellars; Levelland, TX



· Instructor: Elizabeth Hill







If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

10/25/2017



Matthew Coffern



matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



N/A



5:30 PM - 9:00 PM

11/8/2017



McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center at 19th and University and be bused over to the location



