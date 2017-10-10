The American Wind Power Center is home to more than 170 rare and fully restored windmills spread out on 28 acres of rolling hills, and is known as the largest windmill museum in the world. Visitors are sure to leave with a deeper understanding and appreciation of the American-style, water pumping windmills that shaped much of the country's pioneering technological efforts. In 2016, the center opened the Wind Energy Experience building featuring a G-scale train exhibit mirroring the South Plains, windmills, dozens of miniature houses, and an impressive collection of grist stones from the mid-19th and early - 20th centuries.



· Tuesday, October 10, 2017



· 10:00am-1:00 pm



· Fee: $20 (includes a box lunch)



· Location: American Wind Power Center



· Instructor: Tanya Meadows







If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

Posted:

9/26/2017



Originator:

Matthew Coffern



Email:

matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 10/10/2017



Location:

American Wind Power Center at 1701 Canyon Lake Dr.



Categories

Academic

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

