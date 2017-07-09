This course will discuss the many alternatives to tracing personal histories. Your physical characteristics, where you live, what foods you enjoy, even how you think is somewhat determined by the coming together of 32 different families (if we only count back to your 3rd great grandparents). They may have been born right around the same time as our nation. Were they here during those momentous days? Your 16 great-great-grandparents were probably alive during the Civil War. Do you know where they spent those years? The discussion will include how to create a historical narrative, where to find the information and how to preserve it.



· Thursday, September 7, 2017



· 5:30-7:00pm



· Fee: $15



· Location: Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4th St, Lubbock, TX 79415



· Instructor: Scott White







If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

Posted:

8/24/2017



Originator:

Matthew Coffern



Email:

matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 9/7/2017



Location:

Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4th St.



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

