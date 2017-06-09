Tim Perrin was born and raised in Lubbock, Texas. His parents, Les and Elaine, were beloved faculty members serving at Lubbock Christian University for more than three decades. He graduated from LCU with honors in 1984 and went on to study law at Texas Tech University School of Law, graduating in 1987, also with honors. After five years with a law firm in Corpus Christi, Perrin accepted a faculty position with the Pepperdine University School of Law. He served with distinction as a Professor of Law, as Associate Provost, and as Vice Dean of the Law School at Pepperdine over the course of 20 years, where he was recognized for both his teaching and his scholarship. While in Malibu, he served as an elder of the University Church of Christ. His appointment at LCU began on June 1, 2012, which brought a West-Texas boy back to his roots – this time as the sixth president of Lubbock Christian University.



· Wednesday, September 6, 2017



· 11:30-1:00pm



· Fee: $20



· Location: Lubbock Women’s Club 2020 Broadway Ave.



· Instructor: Tim Perrin







If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

