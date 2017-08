Explore SOAR! Scavenger Hunt! Learn about the FREE services we provide to undergraduate students, visit a few memorable places across campus, and win FREE food and prizes by posting to social media! Join the Learning Center for theLearn about the FREE services we provide to undergraduate students, visit a few memorable places across campus, and win FREE food and prizes by posting to social media!

Thursday, August 24 in Holden Hall Room 80 from 1-3 pm!



For more information, contact Alicia Rosas, alicia.n.rosas@ttu.edu, or visit our website at lc.soar.ttu.edu #SOAR17 #RaiderWelcome Visit us during Raider Welcome on Posted:

8/15/2017



Originator:

Alicia Rosas



Email:

alicia.n.rosas@ttu.edu



Department:

Support Ops for Academic Retention



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 8/24/2017



Location:

Holden Hall Room 80



