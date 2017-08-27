All new students (freshman and transfers) are invited to attend University Convocation on Sunday, August 27 at 5:30 pm.

Just as commencement is a ceremony that marks the completion of study, University Convocation celebrates a student's entry into higher education. It is also one of the first events presenting the new class of students to the President, Texas Tech administrators and professors. And it's a lot of fun.

Bring your student ID for your free shirt (while supplies last) and some sweet treats.

Dress is casual.

www.convocation.ttu.edu