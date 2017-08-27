TTU HomeTechAnnounce

University Convocation - FREE SHIRTS

All new students (freshman and transfers) are invited to attend University Convocation on Sunday, August 27 at 5:30 pm. 

Just as commencement is a ceremony that marks the completion of study, University Convocation celebrates a student's entry into higher education. It is also one of the first events presenting the new class of students to the President, Texas Tech administrators and professors.  And it's a lot of fun.

Bring your student ID for your free shirt (while supplies last) and some sweet treats.

Dress is casual.

www.convocation.ttu.edu 

 
Posted:
8/16/2017

Originator:
Rachel Jackson

Email:
rachel.jackson@ttu.edu

Department:
Transition and Engagement

Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 8/27/2017

Location:
Urbanovsky Park

