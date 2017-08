Invitation to all: Come and join us for the French folk music & dance called "Bal-folk" (see https://youtu.be/_Ccw80RX6K0)



Facilitated by Anne Wharton, Vernacular Music Center TA for Vernacular Dance.



Class will meet once per week (60-90 minutes), at mutually-agreed time. Open and accessible to all. No prior dance experience needed.



More information: christopher.smith@ttu.edu | https://www.facebook.com/events/1949180005329132











Posted:

8/1/2017



Originator:

CHRISTOPHER J Smith



Email:

christopher.smith@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Music





Categories

Lectures & Seminars