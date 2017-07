Undergraduate with a programming background?

Do you have a strong academic record?



We are looking for someone to join our IT team!

Preferred Requirements: Experience in Java, HTML, DCC and JavaScript.

MUST BE UNDERGRADUATE

Pay: $11/hr

If interested, please email patrick.e.bohn@ttu.edu, Associate Director-SOAR Are you looking for a flexible, part time job ON CAMPUS? Are you a CSwith a programming background? Posted:

7/27/2017



Patrick Bohn



patrick.e.bohn@ttu.edu



Support Ops for Academic Retention





Student Employment/Career Opportunities