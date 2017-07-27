Starting Monday, July 31, the Texas Department of Transportation will close the Flint Ave. main lanes at 19th St. to thru-traffic to allow work crews to safely rebuild the crosswalk at Flint Ave. Both north- and southbound Flint Ave. traffic will continue to have access to 19th St. by right turn lanes. Work to rebuild the crosswalk at Flint Ave. is expected to take seven days to complete.

Posted:

7/27/2017



Originator:

Allison Matherly



Email:

allison.matherly@ttu.edu



Department:

Communications and Marketing





Categories

Departmental

