ALERT: All Hospitality Services locations temporarily CLOSED

Hospitality Services is experiencing a system-wide outage, which prevents opening our dining locations. We are working diligently to resolve the problem and hope to have it resolved shortly.

Thank you for your patience!
Posted:
7/26/2017

Originator:
CYNDIE Buckle

Email:
cyndie.buckle@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality Services


