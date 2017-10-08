Environmental Sustainability BIOL6301-D09 is being offered Fall '17, CRN 30129, as an online elective for graduate students across all fields. The course examines current research on ecosystem services, water and soil, energy, business practices, architecture, materials management and human health, urban sustainability, and the built environment. We focus on the interaction between human activities and ecological systems and innovative approaches to using ecological knowledge in balancing environmental quality, economic growth and cultural development.