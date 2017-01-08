Students, be sure to register for this one-hour credit course taught by Personal Librarians, which prepares you to be critical and ethical users of information for academic success. Learn to:
· Select a research topic
· Evaluate research needs and determine which sources are the best fit
· Distinguish scholarly/authoritative vs. non-scholarly/non-authoritative sources
Each section meets for one hour per week in Library Instruction Lab 150. Section codes are:
001 CRN 18382 10 a.m. Monday
002 CRN 18383 9:30 a.m. Tuesday
006 CRN 18387 12:30 p.m. Thursday
009 CRN 33290 2 p.m. Wednesday
010 CRN 33291 1 p.m. Monday
D03 CRN 18390 (distance students)
Designated section for Honors College:
H01 CRN 18385 9 a.m. Wednesday
For more information, contact Laura Heinz at 806.834.4584 or laura.heinz@ttu.edu.