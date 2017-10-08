TTU HomeTechAnnounce

LIBR 1100 – Essentials of Scholarly Research

Students, be sure to register for this one-hour credit course taught by Personal Librarians, which prepares you to be critical and ethical users of information for academic success. Learn to:

· Select a research topic

· Evaluate research needs and determine which sources are the best fit

· Distinguish scholarly/authoritative vs. non-scholarly/non-authoritative sources


Each section meets for one hour per week in Library Instruction Lab 150. Section codes are:

001         CRN 18382           10 a.m.                 Monday

002         CRN 18383           9:30 a.m.             Tuesday

006         CRN 18387           12:30 p.m.          Thursday

009         CRN 33290           2 p.m.                   Wednesday

010         CRN 33291           1 p.m.                   Monday

D03        CRN 18390           (distance students)

 

Designated section for Honors College:

H01        CRN 18385           9 a.m.                   Wednesday

 

For more information, contact Laura Heinz at 806.834.4584 or laura.heinz@ttu.edu.
