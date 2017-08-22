START YOUR OWN BUSINESS four part workshop series - presented by The TTU Small Business Development Center.
The following topics will be discussed:
Unit 1, Tuesday, Aug. 22 - *Basics to start your own business
Unit 2, Thursday, Aug. 24 - *Marketing , Business Plan, and Networking
Unit 3, Tuesday, Aug. 29 - *Legal Structures
Unit 4, Thursday, Aug. 31 - *Accounting & Financing
WHEN
: August 22, 24,29 & 31, 2017.
COST: $49, first 10 participants pay only $5 for all 4 units
WHERE: TTU SBDC, 2579 S. Loop 289, suite 114, Lubbock TX
TIME: 6pm-9pm
Completion of 4 units is required to obtain a course certificate.
Advance payment is required to guarantee your seat in the workshop. The deadline for registering is noon on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
Call Elaine @ 745-1637 to register.