The Graduate & Professional School Fair will be located in the Student Union Building (SUB) on Texas Tech University campus. Graduate, law and professional schools from all over the country will be in attendance! Students interested in continuing their education will have the opportunity to talk with representatives and pick up valuable program and admission information.

There is no need to register for this event. We encourage you to take a few moments before the fair to look at the list of attendees in your HireRedRaiders account.

Do not miss this opportunity!

All UCC services and events are free to Texas Tech students and alumni.

For more event information please visit www.careercenter.ttu.edu or call our office at 806.742.2210.