The August edition of AFISM's Newsletter is now available through our website or by using this direct link:

www.depts.ttu.edu/afism/FormRepository/newsletter/2017/afism-newsletter-august-2017.pdf

Some of what you will find in this issue includes:

August Class Schedule

Report of the Month - HR030 Employee Current Leave Balances

Information about discontinued account codes

AFISM Training Updates

Link to AFISM Website: www.depts.ttu.edu/afism

Link to AFIS Training Website: Kainz.ttu.edu/afism/training