AFISM'S Newsletter is Published

The August edition of AFISM's Newsletter is now available through our website or by using this direct link:

www.depts.ttu.edu/afism/FormRepository/newsletter/2017/afism-newsletter-august-2017.pdf

Some of what you will find in this issue includes:

  • August Class Schedule
  • Report of the Month - HR030 Employee Current Leave Balances
  • Information about discontinued account codes
  • AFISM Training Updates

Link to AFISM Website:  www.depts.ttu.edu/afism

Link to AFIS Training Website:  Kainz.ttu.edu/afism/training      
Posted:
8/1/2017

Originator:
Jill Lindsey

Email:
jill.lindsey@ttu.edu

Department:
Admin and Finance Info Systems Mgmt


