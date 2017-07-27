We currently looking for undergraduate students interested in a part time job assisting with research in our lab group. Our lab group is part of the TTU Animal and Food Sciences department and primarily works with pigs.



Students in this position will:

- Gain hands on experience working with pigs

- Gain experience working in a research laboratory

- Learn more about animal physiology and husbandry

- Gain experience entering and organizing data



Requirements:

- Students must have access to a vehicle to drive to and from the TTU farm in New Deal, TX. (approximately 15-20 minutes from main campus)



This is a great opportunity to learn new skills and build your resume. If interested, please contact at: hailey.wooten@ttu.edu