The Center for Active Learning and Undergraduate Engagement (CALUE) at Texas Tech University has conference travel funding available to assist with the cost associated with presenting at a professional conference occurring from September 1, 2017 - August 31, 2018. We are now accepting applications!





Refer to the following link to apply. If you have any questions please contact the CALUE staff.

Travel funding link: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/calue/travelfundingdetails.php

