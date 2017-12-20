TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Undergraduate Student Travel Funding 2017 - 2018

The Center for Active Learning and Undergraduate Engagement (CALUE) at Texas Tech University has conference travel funding available to assist with the cost associated with presenting at a professional conference occurring from September 1, 2017 - August 31, 2018. We are now accepting applications! 


Refer to the following link to apply.  If you have any questions please contact the CALUE staff.

 

Travel funding link: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/calue/travelfundingdetails.php

 

