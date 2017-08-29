



The University offers a minor in Women’s Studies. Goals of the minor include helping students interpret concepts of gender and gender identities in different social, cultural and political contexts. A minor consists of 18 hours of courses as approved by the director. Three (3) of these courses must be Introduction to Women’s Studies (WS 2300), Feminist Thought and Theories (WS 4310), and Women’s Studies Seminar (WS 4399).



Seminar offered this Fall:

Fall Term (WS and non-WS students Class) * WS 4399.D01 - CRN# 37254 | Women's Studies Seminar | Online



Course description (WS 4399): Prerequisites: WS 2300 and senior standing or consent of the instructor. A capstone course for the minor in women's studies extends, integrates, synthesizes, and applies women's studies knowledge. Fulfills core Social and Behavioral Sciences requirement. Writing Intensive (WI)



Note: If you are not a Minor and wish to take this course as an elective, please contact the instructor ASAP



What will the class cover?



The Women’s Studies Seminar (WS 4399) is focused on building communication and writing skills through women and gender studies across the curriculum. Assignments will address personal and social responsibilities expanding students’ practical and theoretical knowledge base. Research will employ several methodologies to engage in regional, national, and global intercultural competence. Probe your chosen career path. Ponder depictions of knowledge from several perspectives including historical, literary, philosophical, and aesthetic. Connect media in many disciplines to your lived experiences. Enhance your global competencies while increasing your analytical and critical thinking skills. Discover the world of women’s and gender studies.



* Required for all Women's Studies Minors. If you are interested in taking this class and you do not meet the prerequisite and you are not a Minor, please contact the instructor for approval to enter the class.



Note: If you are not a Minor and wish to take this course as an elective, please contact the instructor ASAP

What do I do if I want to Minor in Women's Studies? Contact the undergraduate advisor,

What are students saying about our courses? Students Speak Out



For more information or questions about the Women's Studies Program check our web site at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies or contact Tricia Earl, Unit Coordinator/Undergraduate Advisor for the program (806) 742.4335

