

Class Title: HMGT 7000-004 Digital Heritage CRN: 23879

Space is still available in the Digital Heritage HMGT 7000-004 course. In Digital Heritage, students will learn how to connect digital technologies with heritage and material culture. The focus of the course is photogrammetry (3D modeling with digital images), close-range laser scanning, and 3D printing. Students will gain practical experience working on a research project throughout the semester.





Class Meeting Times

Wednesday and Friday 3:00-4:50 at the Museum of Texas Tech.