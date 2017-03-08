Think About It® will be available August 1st, for new fall 2017 students and includes surveys that will assist you in measuring his or her alcohol-related attitudes and behaviors, and knowledge of relational health. All survey responses are strictly confidential; Texas Tech will only receive information about the student body as a whole and will never see individual student answers. The course must be completed by no later than Saturday September 30, 2017. If the course has not been completed a hold will be placed on your student account.

If you have any further questions please contact Joe Pfund with the RISE Office at 806-742-2068 or joseph.s.pfund@ttu.edu