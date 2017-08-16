We know you're excited about coming to Texas Tech. To help create a safe environment for you and other students, you must complete Think About IT. We believe you'll enjoy the assignment. It is an innovative, engaging, and informative online course, created with students for students. In the course, you will examine the interconnected issues of hooking up, substance abuse, sexual violence, and healthy relationships through a variety of interactive, realistic scenarios and guided self-reflection. The course promotes a healthier and safer campus environment for everyone. The course must be completed no later than September 30th, 2017. Failure to complete the course will result in a hold being placed on your account. If you have any further questions please contact Joe Pfund with the RISE office at 806-742-2068 or joseph.s.pfund@ttu.edu.