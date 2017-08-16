NEW ICQ for Buyers!

Attention Buyers! As of April 1, 2017, TTUS published a new Independent Contractor Questionnaire (ICQ) available for contracting services with individual/sole proprietor vendors. As of June 1, 2017, only the new ICQ form was to be accepted/reviewed by Payroll & Tax Services office. Please make sure to use the new form before submitting your ICQ on the TechBuy Requisition. To download the new ICQ, please follow the link… TTU/TTUS ICQ : http://www.depts.ttu.edu/procurement/forms/documents/purchasing/procurement-independent-contractor-questionnaire.pdf TTUHSC ICQ : http://www.fiscal.ttuhsc.edu/purchasing/collateral/ICQ.pdf TTUHSC-EP ICQ : http://elpaso.ttuhsc.edu/fiscal/businessaffairs/purchasing/_documents/Independent-Contractor-Questionnaire.pdf Posted:

8/16/2017



Originator:

Phyllis Taylor



Email:

phyllis.taylor@ttu.edu



Department:

Payroll and Tax Services





Categories

Departmental

