The observance of Women’s Equality Day not only commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920, but also calls attention to women’s continuing efforts toward full equality. Every president has published a proclamation for Women's Equality Day since 1971 when Rep. Bella Abzug (D-NY) first introduced legislation in Congress.



We are hosting a "tweet chat" online on August 25th from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm (central time) online using Twitter. This event will be available for members of the "twitterverse" at large, so you should be prepared to participate with others that are part of the global discussion focusing on empowering women and girls through other media actions and projects.

What is Twitter? Twitter i

What is a "tweetchat"? Virtual meetings or gatherings held on Twitter. Tweetchat participants use the hashtag name of the chat to identify the tweets as belonging to a particular chat. Members of Women's & Gender Studies will moderate the event from the office, located in DOAK Hall RM 123.

How can I participate? You will need your favorite electronic device that provides you the means to communicate electronically (examples: phone with Twitter application, computer with access to the internet, or other device that provides you access to the internet). If you do not have a twitter account, signing up is easy and quick. Go to



Make plans to join us on August 25th between 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. (central time) and take part in the discussion. Useful links to news and information about gender equity are welcome. You can also use the quiz below as a starting point for what kind of "tweets" you can contribute to the conversation.



When "tweeting" your comments please include the hashtag



Q: Do I need to show up somewhere?

A: No. You can participate from anywhere but if you would like to meet other members of Women's & Gender Studies we will moderate the event from the office, located in DOAK Hall RM 123.



CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Unit Supervisor / Academic Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, DOAK 123, T (806) 742-4335 Posted:

8/8/2017



Originator:

Patricia Earl



Email:

patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu



Department:

Womens Studies Program



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 8/25/2017



Location:

DOAK Hall and Online



Categories

Academic

Departmental

