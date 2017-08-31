|
Diversity in Music is an outdoor concert offered to students during welcome week as means to showcase and honor culturally diverse music that is present at Texas Tech University and in the surrounding community. The Cross-Cultural Academic Advancement Center aims to acclimate new students to the tech campus through live music performances that promote the overall cultural acceptance and awareness of our diverse faculty, staff, student and local communities.
8/2/2017
jeremy Sedeno
jeremy.sedeno@ttu.edu
CCAAC Director
Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 8/31/2017
Location:
Student Union Amphitheater.
