In partnership with Alamo Drafthouse in Lubbock, Texas, the Vietnam Center and Archive presents Forrest Gump , an Academy Award winning film starring Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinese, Sally Field, and directed by Robert Zemeckis. We hope you can join us at 6 PM on Sunday, August 6, as we watch this iconic film, which will be followed by a discussion program. Forrest Gump

Tickets available online at https://drafthouse.com/lubbock/show/forrest-gump1 Posted:

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 8/6/2017



Location:

Alamo Drafthouse, Lubbock, TX



