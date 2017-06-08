TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Vietnam War movie Night at Alamo
In partnership with Alamo Drafthouse in Lubbock, Texas, the Vietnam Center and Archive presents Forrest Gump, an Academy Award winning film starring Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinese, Sally Field, and directed by Robert Zemeckis.  We hope you can join us at 6 PM on Sunday, August 6, as we watch this iconic film, which will be followed by a discussion program.  

Posted:
8/2/2017

Originator:
Stephen Maxner

Email:
steve.maxner@ttu.edu

Department:
The Vietnam Center

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 8/6/2017

Location:
Alamo Drafthouse, Lubbock, TX

