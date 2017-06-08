|
In partnership with Alamo Drafthouse in Lubbock, Texas, the Vietnam Center and Archive presents Forrest Gump, an Academy Award winning film starring Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinese, Sally Field, and directed by Robert Zemeckis. We hope you can join us at 6 PM on Sunday, August 6, as we watch this iconic film, which will be followed by a discussion program.
|Posted:
8/2/2017
Originator:
Stephen Maxner
Email:
steve.maxner@ttu.edu
Department:
The Vietnam Center
Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 8/6/2017
Location:
Alamo Drafthouse, Lubbock, TX
