If your department is preparing to send out a bulk mailing, please know that MailTech can process your postage. You can have your mailing prepared with an outside bulk mail center and, using your FOP, MailTech can pay the postage (via Permit # 719). We can work with many different bulk mail centers to coordinate your bulk mailing.



Contact us before going to the bulk mail center or post office in order for us to properly process the postage costs. You may reach us at (806) 742-2286 or via email at mailtech@ttu.edu.