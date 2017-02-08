Starting Aug. 2 through Aug. 6, the Texas Department of Transportation will close the right turn lanes off of and on to Boston Ave. at 19th St. to allow work crews to safely rebuild the crosswalk. Straight lanes on Boston Ave. are now open to through traffic.





TxDOT will close the Flint Ave. center lanes on Aug. 7th. Both north- and southbound Flint Ave. traffic will continue to have access to 19th St. by right turn lanes. Work to rebuild the crosswalk at Flint Ave. is expected to take seven days to complete. Posted:

8/2/2017



