We are seeking paid participants for an in-person study on how people learn new music sequences. We are recruiting people in the following groups: Young adult music novices (ages 18-35), older adult music novices (ages 55-85), and expert musicians (ages 18-85). Novices should have less than 2 year of total music training or experience with little or no music making in the past 3 years. Expert musicians should have six or more years of formal music training and experience on a musical instrument or voice. Experts must also have no more than 2 years of piano instruction.



All participants must be right-handed, speak English fluently, be safe to enter a magnetic resonance imaging environment, and not have any diagnosed neurological disorders.



Participants will visit the Texas Tech Neuroimaging Institute for 1.5 hours for the study. This is NOT a clinical study. It will not involve medication or treatment. Research participation is completely confidential.



Participants will receive $50 for their participation.



For more information or to sign up, email caprockscience@gmail.com. Questions or concerns can also be directed to the CAPROCK Lab’s Director, Tyler Davis (email: tyler.h.davis@ttu.edu; phone: (806) 834-4854).



This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program.