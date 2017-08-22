Join us and play Intramural Sports during Raider Welcome! Learn all the ways to get involved and add to your college experience.

King of the Court 3v3 Basketball Tuesday, August 22, 8:30-11:00pm Urbanovsky Park, Outdoor Basketball Court

King of the Court 3v3 Dodgeball Wednesday, August 23, 2:30-4:30pm Rec Center, RB Court 7

Intramural Sports Kickoff Thursday, August 24, 1:30-3:30pm Intramural Sports Office, Rec Center Room 203

Intramural Sports Kickoff Tuesday, August 29, 2:00-5:00pm Intramural Sports Office, Rec Center Room 203

King of the Court 4v4 Sand Volleyball Wednesday, August 30, 7:00-10:00pm Urbanovsky Park, Sand Volleyball Courts

8/22/2017



Brett Jackson



brett.d.jackson@ttu.edu



Recreational Sports





