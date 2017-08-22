TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Join Intramural Sports During Raider Welcome!
Join us and play Intramural Sports during Raider Welcome! Learn all the ways to get involved and add to your college experience.

King of the Court 3v3 Basketball
Tuesday, August 22, 8:30-11:00pm
Urbanovsky Park, Outdoor Basketball Court

King of the Court 3v3 Dodgeball
Wednesday, August 23, 2:30-4:30pm
Rec Center, RB Court 7

Intramural Sports Kickoff
Thursday, August 24, 1:30-3:30pm
Intramural Sports Office, Rec Center Room 203

Intramural Sports Kickoff
Tuesday, August 29, 2:00-5:00pm
Intramural Sports Office, Rec Center Room 203

King of the Court 4v4 Sand Volleyball
Wednesday, August 30, 7:00-10:00pm
Urbanovsky Park, Sand Volleyball Courts 

SHOW UP AND PLAY!
Posted:
8/22/2017

Originator:
Brett Jackson

Email:
brett.d.jackson@ttu.edu

Department:
Recreational Sports


