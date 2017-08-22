Join us and play Intramural Sports during Raider Welcome! Learn all the ways to get involved and add to your college experience.
King of the Court 3v3 Basketball
Tuesday, August 22, 8:30-11:00pm
Urbanovsky Park, Outdoor Basketball Court
King of the Court 3v3 Dodgeball
Wednesday, August 23, 2:30-4:30pm
Rec Center, RB Court 7
Intramural Sports Kickoff
Thursday, August 24, 1:30-3:30pm
Intramural Sports Office, Rec Center Room 203
Intramural Sports Kickoff
Tuesday, August 29, 2:00-5:00pm
Intramural Sports Office, Rec Center Room 203
King of the Court 4v4 Sand Volleyball
Wednesday, August 30, 7:00-10:00pm
Urbanovsky Park, Sand Volleyball Courts
SHOW UP AND PLAY!