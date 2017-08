Join us and play Intramural Sports during Raider Welcome! Learn all the ways to get involved and add to your college experience.

Intramural Sports Kickoff Tuesday, August 29, 2:00-5:00pm Intramural Sports Office, Rec Center Room 203

King of the Court 4v4 Sand Volleyball Wednesday, August 30, 7:00-10:00pm Urbanovsky Park, Sand Volleyball Courts

8/29/2017



Brett Jackson



brett.d.jackson@ttu.edu



Recreational Sports





Student Organization

Rec Sports Programming

Student Employment/Career Opportunities