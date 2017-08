RISE is proud to partner with the Dean of Students Office, Student Rights & Resolution Center, Office of Student Conduct, Student Counseling Center and the Gender Equity Council to present the Title IX Series. Each session will be offered in the TLPDC, unless otherwise noted. Registration is available through the TLPDC site. Sessions are open to all TTU Faculty and Staff.

More information available: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/rise/titleIX/facstafftitle-ix-series-fall16.php Posted:

8/14/2017



Originator:

Joseph Pfund



Email:

joseph.s.pfund@ttu.edu



Department:

Risk Intervention and Safety ED





Categories

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization