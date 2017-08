Welcome back to Raiderland! Come on out to Casino Night at the USA to meet all the new and returning students. RISE and RHA will be hosting the evening with free food, a magician, Henna Tattoo Artist, and MORE! http://www.depts.ttu.edu/rise/events/CasinoNight2017.php Posted:

8/21/2017



Joseph Pfund



joseph.s.pfund@ttu.edu



Risk Intervention and Safety ED



Time: 8:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Event Date: 8/24/2017



United Supermarkers Arena



Student Organization

Orientation