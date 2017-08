Learn how to play Flag Football in our Tournament and Clinic. It's different from tackle football. Then show off your Football Skills in our Combine. Advanced registration will take place on www.imleagues.com/TTU NOW thru September 6. Walk-up registration will take place at Urbanovsky Park on Friday, September 8 starting at 3:30pm.





Contact the Intramural Sports Office if you have any questions, 806-742-2945 or come by the Intramural Sports Office, Rec Center Room 203.