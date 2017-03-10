TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Students, Faculty, and Staff Opinions Needed for Museum Study
The Lubbock Lake Landmark wants your opinion!  We want to know how you feel about 3D technologies and their use in a museum setting.  To provide your input, please click on the following link to complete a short survey: https://evaluate.ttu.edu/surveys/?s=FEL9TA43KR  Research participation is completely confidential.

For more information, please contact Susan Rowe at susan.rowe@ttu.edu or by phone at 806-742-1116. 

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.
10/3/2017

Jessica Stepp

jessica.stepp@ttu.edu

Museum


