The Lubbock Lake Landmark wants your opinion! We want to know how you feel about 3D technologies and their use in a museum setting. To provide your input, please click on the following link to complete a short survey: https://evaluate.ttu.edu/surveys/?s=FEL9TA43KR Research participation is completely confidential.





For more information, please contact Susan Rowe at susan.rowe@ttu.edu or by phone at 806-742-1116.





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.