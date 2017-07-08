CASA of the South Plains wants YOU to be an intern this coming semester. This opportunity is a volunteer internship that works closely with the recruitment director. The hours are 15 hours per week and are very flexible with hours. The office is open 8-5 monday-thursday and 8-12 on fridays.





PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITY: The Volunteer Recruitment Intern will assist with increasing CASA’s volunteer recruitment events and overall volunteer base.

For more information please email kristinm@casaofthesouthplains.org