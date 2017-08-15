The University Library’s website at library.ttu.edu has an updated design that is consistent with the campus required website template.

How You Helped

The redesigned website’s organization and structure is based on user research and input. Students, faculty and staff identified the “ability to navigate Library webpages easily” as a top need and concern in our 2017 user survey.

What We Did

In addition to consistency with university webpages, the new website makes it easier for you to find most-used services, tools and information right from the homepage. The new template also allows for ease of development for future enhancements.

To aid in your transition to new site, we have done our best to redirect URLs to try to prevent any inconveniences for your bookmark usage and the old website will be available through summer 2018 via the “Old Library Website” link on the homepage. Should you come across any broken links or bookmarks, please email libraries.website@ttu.edu.

Here’s What We Hope to Achieve

There is a link on the homepage – “Your Opinion Matters!” - to leave feedback about the new website. Our partnership for your research success is important to us and we appreciate your input on and suggestions to continue to make the new website easy to use and accessible so that it remains a trusted go-to resource in your academic endeavors.

If you have any questions about the new site or you would like more information, please email libraries.website@ttu.edu.