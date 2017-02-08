TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Employee's Dependent Scholarship App -Apply Now for 1718!
The application for 2017-2018 Employee's Dependent Scholarship is live now on www.scholarships.ttu.edu!

**TIP: Only the student can fill out the form -they must log in with their eRaider username and password
  • Go to www.scholarships.ttu.edu and click on Special Programs, then select Employee's Dependent Scholarship to access the application.
  • The student (child or spouse) will need the employee's R# in order to complete the application.  Emplyee R#'s can be found on ID cards or monthly earnings statements on Raiderlink.
Employee's Dependent Scholarships will be credited after the September 15th deadline, so make sure on-time payments are made to avoid class cancellation.  The scholarship requires at least 12 enrolled hours for undergrads or 9 enrolled hours for grads at TTU or TTUHSC. 
Posted:
8/2/2017

Originator:
Jennifer Fauls

Email:
jennifer.fauls@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Financial Aid


Categories