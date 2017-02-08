The application for 2017-2018 Employee's Dependent Scholarship is live now on www.scholarships.ttu.edu!



**TIP: Only the student can fill out the form -they must log in with their eRaider username and password

Go to www.scholarships.ttu.edu and click on Special Programs, then select Employee's Dependent Scholarship to access the application.

The student (child or spouse) will need the employee's R# in order to complete the application. Emplyee R#'s can be found on ID cards or monthly earnings statements on Raiderlink. Employee's Dependent Scholarships will be credited after the September 15th deadline, so make sure on-time payments are made to avoid class cancellation. The scholarship requires at least 12 enrolled hours for undergrads or 9 enrolled hours for grads at TTU or TTUHSC. The application for 2017-2018 Employee's Dependent Scholarship is live now on www.scholarships.ttu.edu!**TIP: Only the student can fill out the form -they must log in with their eRaider username and passwordEmployee's Dependent Scholarships will be credited after the September 15th deadline, so make sure on-time payments are made to avoid class cancellation. The scholarship requires at least 12 enrolled hours for undergrads or 9 enrolled hours for grads at TTU or TTUHSC. Posted:

8/2/2017



Originator:

Jennifer Fauls



Email:

jennifer.fauls@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Financial Aid





Categories

Academic

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

