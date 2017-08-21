TTU HomeTechAnnounce

$ Money $ Money $ Money $

Money for College Students will put you on a good financial path while you are in college and for the rest of your life! PFI 1101 is being offered online and face-to-face. If you have any questions, please email Jennifer at jennifer.wilson@ttu.edu
8/21/2017

Jennifer Wilson

jennifer.wilson@ttu.edu

Personal Financial Planning


