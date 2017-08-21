Join us at 11 a.m. (program begins at 11:30 a.m.) Aug. 21 in the Croslin Room and east steps of the University Library to view the total solar eclipse.

Featuring speakers, free hot dogs, refreshments and more, come get your shades and watch this total solar eclipse (peak viewing time 12:57 p.m.), something that hasn’t been seen in nearly a century.

Visitor parking is available in lot south of University Library.

The event, part of Raider Welcome Week, is brought to you by the University Libraries and Texas Tech STEM CORE.