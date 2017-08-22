The following timeline has been established to ensure timely and accurate financial reporting to the State Comptroller’s Office. Documents received after these deadlines will be processed in FY17 only with approval from the Chief Financial Officer and Vice President for Administration and Finance.

Contact information:

Accounting Services (AS)

MS 1105

2-2970

AccountingServices@ttu.edu

Accountant by Fund Class

Grant Specialist by Organization



University Financial Services (UFS)

MS 1102

2-3271

Financial.Services@ttu.edu



University Deposits (UD)

2-3271

Financial.Services@ttu.edu



Budget Office (BO)

MS 1096

2-3228

ambud@ttu.edu

Budget Analyst by Organization





Friday, August 18



· One-time payroll requests (additional compensation, lump sum payments, and payments to temporary employees) entered into EOPS with all departmental and Budget approvals by 5:00pm to process in FY17. FY18 requests should be held and submitted beginning September 1.







Thursday, August 31



· Departmental deposits by 2:00pm to UD. All cash and check deposits received after this time will be credited to FY18. If you have questions concerning revenue accrual entries, contact Accounting Service at AccountingServices@ttu.edu.



· Year-end valuation letters by 5:00pm to AS at shelby.jackson@ttu.edu. Reporting templates will be provided via email before July 31.



o Library book and reference material purchases exceeding $5,000 for the fiscal year



o Art and historical treasure collections



o Livestock inventory



· Effort certifications for the January 1 to June 30, 2017 certification period by 5:00pm. Outstanding effort certifications will be escalated after this date in accordance with TTU Operating Policy 65.02.



· Salary charges cleared from temporary salary FOPs (18T#) to the extent possible. Requests to carry negative fund balances on these fund types should be directed to AS at sherrelle.vaughn@ttu.edu.







Friday, September 1



· FY18 accounting period 01 opens.







Wednesday, September 6



· Institutional vouchers (IV’s), cost transfers (CT’s), revenue transactions (RT’s), and journal vouchers (JV’s) entered into FiTS or submitted to AS with all departmental approvals by 5:00pm.



o Remember to use a transaction date of August 31, 2017. Cost transfers are not allowed across fiscal years.



o IVs for consumable supplies and services must be processed in the fiscal year in which the goods/services were provided/received. However, if IV’s are received after the deadline, they will be processed in FY18.



· Wires claimed by 5:00pm through UFS at laura.moore@ttu.edu. Unclaimed funds will be swept centrally.



· Accounts Receivable amounts (revenue earned in FY17 but not billed/received as of August 31) by 5:00pm to AccountingServices@ttu.edu.



· Year-end inventory of consumable supplies and items for resale in excess of $10,000 (as of August 31) by 5:00pm to AccountingServices@ttu.edu. Reporting templates will be provided via email before August 14.



· Labor redistributions by 5:00pm to ambud@ttu.edu.



o Labor redistributions are not allowed across fiscal years. If you have salary transfers necessary to meet cost share commitments for FY17, they must be submitted by this date.



o Please review the program code on all faculty salaries to ensure that the program code allocation is correct.



· All transfer documentation to clear negative fund balances submitted to AccountingServices@ttu.edu by 5:00pm.