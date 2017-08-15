NEWEST AND FINAL AND EXCELLENT NEWS!

We will meet Tuesday Aug 15 and Tuesday Aug 22 (to begin), 5-6pm at the Canterbury Student Center, at 2407 16th St (16th & Ave Y). Two small but very positive auguries:

* We are continuing a tradition at the Canterbury--TTU hosted social dances for students there from the 1930s onward!

* The Canterbury Center is the very *first* place that Chris Smith hosted his inaugural "Irish music slow session" (teaching session) in the Spring of 2001--now, almost 17 years later, we are BACK!

Teaching and learning the French folk music & dance called "BalFolk" (nice introductory video here: https://youtu.be/_Ccw80RX6K0)

As part of that, a bunch of folks are learning to play the tunes (and I'm doing some work on facilitating that as well) and others have been working on the dancing--a number of people from my own Celtic Ensemble, for example.

Facilitated by Anne Wharton, VMC TA for Vernacular Dance, who has just returned from an extended stay at several different festivals in the UK and Europe. She has a ton of dances and lots of facility in teaching and we are on fire to learn!

Class meets 1x per week, for 60 minutes, Tuesdays 5-6pm at the Canterbury Student Center (2407 16th St, corner of 16th & Ave Y). There is ample parking and the site is secure. There is a beautiful wooden floor and a nice resonant acoustic.

A modest per-person donation is requested to assist in defraying room upkeep costs. You can come solo, or with a partner. The dances are simple and engaging, but they do benefit from expert teaching.

Anne suggests loose clothing, comfortable to move in. Recommended footwear: simple leather soles: running shoes are too "grippy", and harder soles can damage the floor.

All ages and levels of aptitude are welcome. No obligation--but we do hope and encourage that folks will make this a regular part of their weekly schedules. That is how we all progress!

Also, if you know of others who would likewise have interest, would you please share? Allez au bal!

Thanks!