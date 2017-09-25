THE ELEGANT SAVAGES ORCHESTRA IN CONCERT!





TTU Celtic Ensemble





Dance of the North Wind

Monday September 25 8pm Hemmle Recital Hall

About this Program

Along with the traditional songs of Ireland, Wales, Sweden, France, Norway, and Scotland heard today, we share with you the cluster of music and dance styles known, in contemporary Western Europe, as “BalFolk” (literally, “folk-dance”). BalFolk is a modern phenomenon, part of a new wave of European “revivals” which has transformed expectations about who plays which regional folk styles and what that playing means. At the center of the revival is the dynamic interplay between musicians and dancers, and the emotional community created by the dancing. As with all “revivals,” the communal art is as much about “invention” as it is about “preservation,” and—especially in the fraught 21st century—the crucial human connections we so desperately need.

About Bassanda and the Elegant Savages Orchestra

Major inspiration for the Elegant Savages Orchestra, the “big band” version of the TTU Celtic Ensemble, comes from the fictional country of “Bassanda,” a creation of Taos-based musicians and VMC partners Chipper Thompson (chipperthompson.com) and Roger Landes (rogerlandes.com). We imagined the fictional “Elegant Savages Orchestra,” in which, as part of an “alternate-history” frame, it’s alleged that a Soviet satellite’s official state folkloric ensemble (the “Bassanda National Radio Orchestra”) mutates, after the fall of Communism, into a free-lance ensemble engaged in a Never-Ending Tour. The BNRO/ESO has thus been heard in many permutations and with widely variegated personnel, including “The Classic 1952 Band,” “The 1962 ‘Beatnik’ Band” (which nearly appeared on the cover of Life magazine under the headline “New Currents from Behind the Iron Curtain”), “The 1965 Newport Folk Festival Band,” who helped jump-start Bob Dylan’s notorious switch, in that year, from acoustic folk to electric rock & roll, and “The Mysterious 1885 Victorian ‘Steampunk’ Band.” In the 2017-18 season, we bring you “The Great Southwestern Desert post-Apocalyptic ‘Sand Pirates’ Band.”

Here is a relevant excerpt from the extensive Bassanda Correspondence:

The evidence supporting the existence of the “post-Apocalyptic ‘Sand Pirates’ Band” is largely confined to a body of materials, now held in the embargoed Confidential Materials (the so-called “Locked-Room Archive”) amongst the Bassanda Papers at Miskatonic U, which appear to date from shortly before the daguerreotype of the “Mysterious 1885 Victorian ‘Steampunk’ Band.” They include a calfskin-bound manuscript book, which is a treasure trove of sketches of landscapes and exotic steam-powered technology, of map coordinates and electromagnetic schematics, informal pencil portraits, and the occasional fragment of third-person narrative prose. The most extended and closely-linked several of these fragments describes a series of adventures experienced by the 1967 Band, which is known to have been cast back in time to the American Southwest c1885. Travel via Rift Portal might also deposit the unwary or intentional adventurer in a different, unexpected location, time period, or even parallel universe—a concept derived from quantum mechanics. “Rift Drift” has thus been tendered as one possible explanation for the appearance of the so-called “Great Southwestern Desert post-Apocalyptic ‘Sand Pirates’ Band” in the northern Rio Grande Valley around 1883—but in a parallel and separate historical continuum in which a mysterious “electromagnetic burn” had somehow radically redirected the region’s magnetic ley lines, wreaking havoc upon the young United States territories’ social and mechanical infrastructure.